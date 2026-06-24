Iran Calls for Regional Unity in Middle East
Iran's parliamentary speaker, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, emphasized the importance of regional countries determining the Middle East's political and security order. Speaking in Baku at the Parliamentary Union of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation meeting, he rejected outside interference and urged for increased intra-regional cooperation.
In a significant statement on regional geopolitics, Iran's parliamentary speaker, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, declared that only Middle Eastern countries should shape the region's political and security framework. He categorically rejected external involvement.
Qalibaf's address was delivered at the Parliamentary Union of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation in Baku, amid efforts by Iran and the United States to negotiate a lasting peace accord. The meeting underscored the necessity for stronger intra-regional collaboration.
His remarks, aired on state television, reflect Tehran's stance on fostering local unity and self-determination in determining the Middle East's future, advocating for reduced foreign intervention and increased cooperation between neighboring nations.
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