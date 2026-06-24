Shiv Sena Tensions: Uddhav Faction Challenges Legitimacy of Shinde's Merger

In a strategic move to maintain the structural integrity of their legislative party, Shiv Sena's Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction, headed by Anil Desai, approached Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday. The focal point of the discussions was the rigorous enforcement of the Constitution's Tenth Schedule, designed to prevent unauthorized party splits or factional recognition within the House.

Desai highlighted the party's concerns in an interaction with ANI, firmly advising Speaker Birla against acknowledging any faction that fails to satisfy legal merger criteria. "Our previous correspondence to Speaker Om Birla explicitly stated that factions or groups without a valid merger reason cannot be recognized under Schedule 10," Desai affirmed.

The party's central argument relies on the anti-defection law, stipulating strict conditions for a political split's legitimacy under parliamentary regulations. Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders seek assurances that the Speaker will not legitimize breakaway groups unless the formal legal process is fulfilled. "We asked him to notify us and hear our perspective first if anything arises," Desai explained, highlighting their renewed representation. He stressed that a merger is valid only if endorsed by the original party and agreed upon by two-thirds of the legislative group's members.

Desai posed critical questions about the future of Indian democracy if constitutional safeguards against defections are ignored. His concern over procedural management was evident: "If these are not upheld, where does our democracy stand?" He rebuked the Shinde faction's claim of constitutional compliance, dismissing it as "foul cry," asserting: "What they have done is entirely erroneous, and we seek justice from the Lok Sabha Speaker."

Amid claims from the Shinde-led Shiv Sena citing constitutional alignment, Desai firmly rejected these as false. "I notice others' actions and label their claims a foul cry. Their actions are fundamentally wrong, and we demand justice from the Lok Sabha Speaker," Desai emphasized.

Controversy flared after six Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha MPs joined the Eknath Shinde-led faction earlier this week. Eknath Shinde dubbed this defection the "second phase" of his initiative to reclaim the party's ideological heritage, leaving Thackeray's camp with a mere three Lok Sabha MPs. The defectors — Sanjay Dina Patil, Sanjay Uttamrao Deshmukh, Sanjay Haribhau Jadhav, Bhausaheb Rajaram Wakchaure, Nagesh Bapurao Patil-Ashtikar, and Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar — met the threshold required under the Tenth Schedule, thus evading immediate disqualification.

Although the Shinde faction insists that all legislative protocols have been duly observed for the merger, the UBT faction relies on judicial decisions, like the 2023 Supreme Court ruling on the Shiv Sena crisis, to contest that the legislative unit lacks independent existence apart from its parent organization. As the matter unfolds within the Speaker's office, it underscores the intricate challenges posed by anti-defection laws as well as the ongoing struggle for Balasaheb Thackeray's political legacy. (ANI)