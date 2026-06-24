Shiv Sena Political Turmoil: Speaker Assures Constitutional Adherence

In a significant political development, Shiv Sena's internal conflict intensifies as six members of the Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) faction joined the rival camp led by Eknath Shinde, igniting a fresh dispute over party recognition and constitutional obedience.

Anil Desai and Arvind Sawant, MPs from the UBT faction, met with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to express their concerns. Desai reported that Birla assured them that any decision regarding the MPs' defection would strictly adhere to constitutional guidelines, particularly the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution, which governs party defections.

Sawant emphasized the faction's desire for fairness and protection under constitutional mandates. The meeting follows criticism from Congress, which accused the ruling dispensation of eroding democratic values by encouraging defections. The political saga continues as stakeholders await the Speaker's ruling.