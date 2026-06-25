Controversial West Bank Heritage Bill Sparks International Debate

An Israeli Bill That Would Extend Civil Control Over Ancient Sites In The West Bank Has Drawn Criticism From Palestinians And Israeli Rights Groups Who Say It Is Tantamount To Annexation Of Occupied Land And Would Expand Jewish Settlements The Heritage Authority In Judea And Samaria Bill Passed One Of Three Votes By Israels Parliament In May

An Israeli bill seeking to extend civil control over ancient West Bank sites has ignited criticism, being viewed as annexation by Palestinians and Israeli rights groups. The 'Heritage Authority in Judea and Samaria' bill, which brings archaeological sites under Israeli management, has passed an initial parliamentary vote but remains inconclusive before an imminent election.

Opponents argue the bill, while stated to protect antiquities, serves to expand Jewish settlements, undermining Palestinian authority in the region as per the 1990s Oslo accords. Criticism especially centers on potential land confiscations, including in Sebastia, a village relying on tourism to ancient ruins threatened by Israeli developmental plans.

The bill, fronted by pro-settlement advocates, underscores Israel's claimed ties to the land. Despite international law contestations, Israel maintains the West Bank as disputed territory. The proposal has stirred fears of deteriorating international relations in archaeology and related fields, as voiced by Israel's academic and security communities.