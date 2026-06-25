Kremlin Conflicts With Apple Over VK App Removals

The Kremlin has demanded an explanation from Apple after Russian apps from the VK company were removed without warning. Despite not being under U.S. sanctions, Apple's actions have been seen as restricting Russian users' access to daily-used services. The issue underscores growing tensions between Russia and Western technology firms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Kremlin Demanded An Explanation From Apple On Thursday After Several Russian Mobile Apps Related To The Russian Internet Company Vk Were Deleted From The Us Tech Giants App Store Vk | Updated: 25-06-2026 16:59 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 16:59 IST
Kremlin Conflicts With Apple Over VK App Removals
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The Kremlin is seeking answers from Apple following the deletion of several VK-related apps from the App Store. The apps, part of the Russian internet firm VK, were removed without any explanation, despite VK's non-sanctioned status.

VK, a state-controlled tech entity, criticized Apple's decision as unjustified, affecting millions of Russian users relying on VK for social media, messaging, and other services.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized that Russian authorities would demand explanations from Apple and consider the implications of continued collaboration. Amid tensions, Russia is advocating for local services and technology amid its tech conflict with the West.

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