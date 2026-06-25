The Kremlin Demanded An Explanation From Apple On Thursday After Several Russian Mobile Apps Related To The Russian Internet Company Vk Were Deleted From The Us Tech Giants App Store Vk

The Kremlin is seeking answers from Apple following the deletion of several VK-related apps from the App Store. The apps, part of the Russian internet firm VK, were removed without any explanation, despite VK's non-sanctioned status.

VK, a state-controlled tech entity, criticized Apple's decision as unjustified, affecting millions of Russian users relying on VK for social media, messaging, and other services.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized that Russian authorities would demand explanations from Apple and consider the implications of continued collaboration. Amid tensions, Russia is advocating for local services and technology amid its tech conflict with the West.