Job Demands and Arrests Follow Taratala Warehouse Tragedy

West Bengal Congress leader Shubhankar Sarkar seeks government jobs and increased compensation for Taratala warehouse collapse victims. As rescue operations continue, five arrests have been made, with a Special Investigation Team probing the incident. Sarkar emphasizes vigilance against past governance failings while lauding swift rescue efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2026 18:29 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 18:29 IST
Job Demands and Arrests Follow Taratala Warehouse Tragedy
West Bengal Congress President Shubhankar Sarkar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Congress President Shubhankar Sarkar has called for government jobs and enhanced compensation for the victims' families of the tragic Taratala warehouse collapse in Kolkata. His demands, articulated on Thursday, come as a pointed reminder to the newly-formed administration to rigorously prevent past governance errors from reoccurring.

In his address to the media, Sarkar cast doubt on the construction approvals and urged for accountability. He demanded substantial compensations and government jobs for victims' families, pressing, "Who gave permission for the construction?" Sarkar's discourse accompanies the efforts following the catastrophic incident, where 11 people died and several were injured.

Sarkar appreciated the swift actions of various agencies, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), in rescuing those trapped. In parallel, police have arrested five individuals linked to the collapse. The probe, managed by a Special Investigation Team and Detective Department, is uncovering criminal backgrounds among those arrested, while liaison continues with the Kolkata Municipal Corporation about building permissions.

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