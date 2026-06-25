Bridging Diplomacy: Austria and China's Pledge to Enhance EU Ties
China and Austria are emphasizing the importance of respecting mutual 'core interests' to enhance China-EU relations. Amid trade and market disputes, Austria's Foreign Minister is in China to discuss a pragmatic approach to maintaining stable EU-China trade partnerships while supporting European sovereignty.
In a bid to bolster China-EU relations, China's leading diplomat has urged Austria to respect mutual 'core interests.'
During a meeting with Austria's Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi emphasized the necessity of viewing China-Europe relations as partnerships.
Austria, navigating a complex trade landscape with China, adopts a cautious yet pragmatic stance, as underscored by the Austrian Foreign Minister during her visit to Beijing.
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