Bridging Diplomacy: Austria and China's Pledge to Enhance EU Ties

China And Austria Should Respect Each Others Core Interests And Work To Improve Chinaeu Ties

In a bid to bolster China-EU relations, China's leading diplomat has urged Austria to respect mutual 'core interests.'

During a meeting with Austria's Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi emphasized the necessity of viewing China-Europe relations as partnerships.

Austria, navigating a complex trade landscape with China, adopts a cautious yet pragmatic stance, as underscored by the Austrian Foreign Minister during her visit to Beijing.