Bridging Diplomacy: Austria and China's Pledge to Enhance EU Ties

China and Austria are emphasizing the importance of respecting mutual 'core interests' to enhance China-EU relations. Amid trade and market disputes, Austria's Foreign Minister is in China to discuss a pragmatic approach to maintaining stable EU-China trade partnerships while supporting European sovereignty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | China And Austria Should Respect Each Others Core Interests And Work To Improve Chinaeu Ties | Updated: 25-06-2026 21:05 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 21:05 IST
Bridging Diplomacy: Austria and China's Pledge to Enhance EU Ties
diplomat

In a bid to bolster China-EU relations, China's leading diplomat has urged Austria to respect mutual 'core interests.'

During a meeting with Austria's Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi emphasized the necessity of viewing China-Europe relations as partnerships.

Austria, navigating a complex trade landscape with China, adopts a cautious yet pragmatic stance, as underscored by the Austrian Foreign Minister during her visit to Beijing.

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