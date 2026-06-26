Trump Nominates Klomp for Health Deputy Secretary

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced his intention to nominate Chris Klomp, currently the Medicare Director, as the next deputy secretary of health and human services. This move is considered critical for advancing healthcare reforms. The nomination is part of ongoing efforts to enhance the country's healthcare system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Us President Donald Trump Said On Thursday That He Would Nominate Medicare Director Chris Klomp As The Next Deputy Secretary Of Health And Human Services | Updated: 26-06-2026 04:27 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 04:27 IST
Trump Nominates Klomp for Health Deputy Secretary
Donald Trump

In a significant development, U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Thursday his intention to nominate Chris Klomp for the position of deputy secretary of health and human services.

Currently serving as the Medicare Director, Klomp's nomination comes amidst ongoing healthcare reforms. This key appointment is expected to significantly impact the department's future initiatives.

Observers anticipate that Klomp's leadership will play a pivotal role in shaping health policies, aligning with the administration's broader objectives to improve the nation's healthcare system.

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