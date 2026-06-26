Trump Nominates Klomp for Health Deputy Secretary

Us President Donald Trump Said On Thursday That He Would Nominate Medicare Director Chris Klomp As The Next Deputy Secretary Of Health And Human Services

In a significant development, U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Thursday his intention to nominate Chris Klomp for the position of deputy secretary of health and human services.

Currently serving as the Medicare Director, Klomp's nomination comes amidst ongoing healthcare reforms. This key appointment is expected to significantly impact the department's future initiatives.

Observers anticipate that Klomp's leadership will play a pivotal role in shaping health policies, aligning with the administration's broader objectives to improve the nation's healthcare system.