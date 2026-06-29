America at 250: Celebrating Amid Political Division

As the U.S. nears its 250th anniversary, the political divide has cast a shadow on celebrations. Many Americans, impacted by President Trump's era, find themselves conflicted about participating in festivities traditionally meant to unify.

Betsy Halsey, a Democrat, is among those opting out, citing her dissatisfaction with current leadership. In contrast, Dan Marrazzo, a Republican, finds reason to celebrate, praising Trump's influence on the nation's prosperity.

Experts, including Yale historian Beverly Gage, note that political affiliations have sullied a day historically dedicated to national unity. With reports revealing that one-fifth of the population won't partake in celebrations, organizers face the daunting task of ensuring events remain nonpartisan.