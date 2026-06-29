Biden Critiques Trump's Leadership and Priorities at Maryland Democratic Gala

At a fundraising gala hosted by the Maryland Democratic Party in Hanover, former US President Joe Biden delivered a scathing critique of President Donald Trump's leadership, labeling him a "loser" and accusing his administration of systemic corruption and misplaced priorities.

Biden targeted Trump's focus on capital construction projects, such as renovations to the White House East Wing and the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. He argued these projects exemplify distorted executive priorities, charging that contracts were awarded corruptly to Trump affiliates.

Turning to foreign policy, Biden criticized Trump's diplomatic overtures to Russia's Vladimir Putin, which he claims weakened NATO and diminished US global standing. The event came on the second anniversary of Biden's highly scrutinized debate with Trump.