Biden Critiques Trump's Leadership and Priorities at Maryland Democratic Gala

In a striking denunciation of President Donald Trump, former President Joe Biden accused his successor of corruption and misplaced priorities during a Maryland Democratic Party event. Biden criticised Trump's focus on cosmetic capital projects, controversial pardons, and foreign policy, particularly concerning ties with Russia and NATO alliances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2026 10:08 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 10:08 IST
Biden Critiques Trump's Leadership and Priorities at Maryland Democratic Gala
Former US President Joe Biden launches a sharp attack on President Donald Trump. (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

At a fundraising gala hosted by the Maryland Democratic Party in Hanover, former US President Joe Biden delivered a scathing critique of President Donald Trump's leadership, labeling him a "loser" and accusing his administration of systemic corruption and misplaced priorities.

Biden targeted Trump's focus on capital construction projects, such as renovations to the White House East Wing and the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. He argued these projects exemplify distorted executive priorities, charging that contracts were awarded corruptly to Trump affiliates.

Turning to foreign policy, Biden criticized Trump's diplomatic overtures to Russia's Vladimir Putin, which he claims weakened NATO and diminished US global standing. The event came on the second anniversary of Biden's highly scrutinized debate with Trump.

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