PM Modi Joins Seychelles' 50th Independence Celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the 50th Independence Day celebrations of Seychelles as the Guest of Honour at the invitation of President Dr Patrick Herminie. The visit marks a historic milestone, as Modi became the first Indian Prime Minister to participate in the island nation's Independence Day celebrations. The event also coincided with the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Seychelles, making the celebrations especially significant for both countries.

Indian armed forces take part in golden jubilee parade

To commemorate the twin milestones, contingents from the Indian Armed Forces joined the national parade held in the Seychelles. The Indian contingent included personnel from the Assam Rifles, the Indian Navy and the Indian Navy Marching Band, reflecting the close defence partnership shared by the two nations.

Continuing a long-standing tradition, Indian Naval Ships INS Tarkash and INS Ikshak also docked at Port Victoria during the celebrations, underscoring India's maritime cooperation with Seychelles and its commitment to regional security in the Indian Ocean.

Visit highlights decades of close bilateral ties

Prime Minister Modi's participation in the celebrations highlighted the enduring friendship between India and Seychelles, which has grown steadily over five decades of diplomatic engagement. The visit reaffirmed the strong partnership between the two countries across areas such as defence, maritime security, development cooperation and people-to-people ties. As both nations marked 50 years of diplomatic relations, the celebrations reflected their shared commitment to further strengthening bilateral cooperation in the years ahead.