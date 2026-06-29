Tragedy Unfolds in Ukraine: Missile and Drone Attacks Intensify

A Russian missile attack in Dnipro, southeastern Ukraine, resulted in five deaths, with 28 injured, while two fatalities occurred in a separate drone attack in Zaporizhzhia. Ukraine reports continued emergency operations, with the ongoing conflict causing massive civilian casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Russian Missile Attack On A Private Business In The City Of Dnipro In Southeastern Ukraine Killed Five People | Updated: 29-06-2026 15:53 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 15:53 IST
Tragedy Unfolds in Ukraine: Missile and Drone Attacks Intensify
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A Russian missile strike targeted a private business in Dnipro, southeastern Ukraine, leading to the deaths of five individuals and injuring 28 others, regional authorities confirmed Monday.

Regional governor Oleksandr Hanzha shared images showing the aftermath with shattered windows and a covered body at the scene. Ukrainian police commenced ongoing rescue operations.

In a separate incident in Zaporizhzhia, a Russian drone attack on a minibus resulted in two fatalities and six injuries, including a child's, reported regional governor Ivan Fedorov. Russia has yet to comment on these attacks. The war, entering its fifth year, continues to claim numerous civilian lives amid conflicting reports from both sides.

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