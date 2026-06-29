Russia's Unyielding Stance: A Persistent Path in Ukraine Conflict

Russia maintains its stance on the Ukraine conflict, insisting on Kyiv's withdrawal from four regions and abandoning NATO plans. Putin emphasizes the aim of controlling these territories while dismissing Ukraine's peace proposal. Talks with Belarus on bilateral ties and trade cooperation also continue amid the ongoing war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Kremlin Said On Monday That Russia Has Not Changed Its Stance On A Peace Deal In Ukraine Since President Vladimir Putin Said In That Kyivs Forces Had To Withdraw From Four Regions Moscow Says Are Its Own And Publicly Drop Its Plans To Join Nato Putin Said In A Television Interview At The Weekend That Russia Would Press Ahead With Its Battlefield Aim Of Fully Controlling The Four Regions | Updated: 29-06-2026 15:56 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 15:56 IST
Russia's Unyielding Stance: A Persistent Path in Ukraine Conflict
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The Kremlin reiterated its unchanged stance on resolving the conflict in Ukraine, affirming demands for Kyiv to withdraw from four contested regions and abandon aspirations of joining NATO. This position, reiterated by President Vladimir Putin, underscores Russia's determination to control Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia.

During a television interview, Putin dismissed a new peace proposal from Ukraine that suggested halting long-range strikes. He emphasized Russia's battlefield aims, rejecting the notion of halting hostilities, which have persisted over four years.

As Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office did not comment immediately, discussions between Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko continued, focusing on the war and strengthening bilateral ties and trade.

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