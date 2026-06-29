Lisa Cook: Breaking Barriers and Battling Politics at the Federal Reserve

Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook has made history as the first Black woman on the Fed's Board of Governors, facing political challenges, including attempts by former President Trump to remove her. Known for her academic excellence and economic expertise, Cook remains a key figure in discussions on U.S. monetary policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook Was The First Us Central Banker To Be Targeted For Firing By Any President She Is No Stranger To Being First | Updated: 29-06-2026 19:59 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 19:59 IST
Lisa Cook: Breaking Barriers and Battling Politics at the Federal Reserve
Lisa Cook

Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook is no stranger to being a trailblazer, having been the first Black woman on the Fed's Board of Governors. Her journey has been marked by significant challenges, including an unprecedented attempt by former President Trump to dismiss her from her position.

Cook's career began in academia, where her groundbreaking work on economic disparities prepared her for a leading role at the Fed. Her nomination by President Biden was seen as bringing much-needed diversity to the central bank, a step that faced opposition from Republicans.

Amidst legal battles and political pressures, Cook has continued to voice strong economic opinions, including concerns about AI's inflationary impact. Her resilience and commitment to economic integrity remain unwavering, solidifying her as a significant figure in U.S. monetary policy.

TRENDING

1
End of an Era: Steve Clarke Steps Down as Scotland's Iconic Head Coach

End of an Era: Steve Clarke Steps Down as Scotland's Iconic Head Coach

Global
2
Australia Doubles Down on Social Media Age Ban Enforcement

Australia Doubles Down on Social Media Age Ban Enforcement

Global
3
Steve Clarke Steps Down After Scotland's World Cup Elimination

Steve Clarke Steps Down After Scotland's World Cup Elimination

Global
4
Steve Clarke Steps Down After Historic Run as Scotland's Head Coach

Steve Clarke Steps Down After Historic Run as Scotland's Head Coach

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why the Next Global Crisis Could Begin Online Unless Digital Regulation Catches Up, OECD Warns

Melting Ice, Rising Risk: Why Glacier Hazards Need Urgent Global Attention

Can SDG Education Confront the Power Structures Behind Climate and Hunger?

Can Rural Policy Deliver the SDGs, or Just Promise Them?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026