Historic Iran Deal Explained

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and special envoy Steve Witkoff will provide a briefing to the full U.S. House of Representatives and Senate regarding the new deal with Iran. This significant discussion will be conducted over the phone, emphasizing its diplomatic weight and timely relevance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Us Secretary Of State Marco Rubio And Special Envoy Steve Witkoff Will Brief The Full Us House Of Representatives And Senate By Phone On Monday On The Deal With Iran | Updated: 29-06-2026 20:14 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 20:14 IST
Historic Iran Deal Explained
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. is set to engage in a pivotal discussion regarding its newly established deal with Iran. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, alongside special envoy Steve Witkoff, is scheduled to brief the entirety of both the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate.

This comprehensive briefing, which takes place on Monday, highlights the strategic importance and urgency surrounding the deal. Conducted by phone, it underscores the collaborative effort and briefing of legislative leaders on this international matter.

A White House official confirmed the scheduled briefing, emphasizing the ongoing diplomatic dialogues and potential impacts of the agreement with Iran. The implications of this deal are closely watched both domestically and abroad.

TRENDING

1
End of an Era: Steve Clarke Steps Down as Scotland's Iconic Head Coach

End of an Era: Steve Clarke Steps Down as Scotland's Iconic Head Coach

Global
2
Australia Doubles Down on Social Media Age Ban Enforcement

Australia Doubles Down on Social Media Age Ban Enforcement

Global
3
Steve Clarke Steps Down After Scotland's World Cup Elimination

Steve Clarke Steps Down After Scotland's World Cup Elimination

Global
4
Steve Clarke Steps Down After Historic Run as Scotland's Head Coach

Steve Clarke Steps Down After Historic Run as Scotland's Head Coach

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why the Next Global Crisis Could Begin Online Unless Digital Regulation Catches Up, OECD Warns

Melting Ice, Rising Risk: Why Glacier Hazards Need Urgent Global Attention

Can SDG Education Confront the Power Structures Behind Climate and Hunger?

Can Rural Policy Deliver the SDGs, or Just Promise Them?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026