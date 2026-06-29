Historic Iran Deal Explained

Us Secretary Of State Marco Rubio And Special Envoy Steve Witkoff Will Brief The Full Us House Of Representatives And Senate By Phone On Monday On The Deal With Iran

The U.S. is set to engage in a pivotal discussion regarding its newly established deal with Iran. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, alongside special envoy Steve Witkoff, is scheduled to brief the entirety of both the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate.

This comprehensive briefing, which takes place on Monday, highlights the strategic importance and urgency surrounding the deal. Conducted by phone, it underscores the collaborative effort and briefing of legislative leaders on this international matter.

A White House official confirmed the scheduled briefing, emphasizing the ongoing diplomatic dialogues and potential impacts of the agreement with Iran. The implications of this deal are closely watched both domestically and abroad.