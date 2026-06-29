High-Stakes Diplomacy: Trump's Envoys Head to Doha for Critical Iran Talks

President Donald Trump's envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, are set to engage in crucial discussions with Iran in Doha. The talks aim to progress a memorandum of understanding, with both high-level and technical discussions expected on the agenda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Us President Donald Trumps Envoys Steve Witkoff And Jared Kushner Will Attend An Expected Meeting With Iran In Doha On Tuesday | Updated: 29-06-2026 17:43 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 17:43 IST
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Trump's Envoys Head to Doha for Critical Iran Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump's envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, will attend a pivotal meeting with Iran in Doha, according to White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt.

'Special Envoy Witkoff and Jared Kushner are flying to Doha for high-level meetings this week as discussions on the memorandum of understanding continue,' Leavitt commented in a Fox News interview on Monday.

'In addition to those high-level talks, technical discussions will also take place,' she added, highlighting the multifaceted nature of the diplomatic engagement.

TRENDING

1
End of an Era: Steve Clarke Steps Down as Scotland's Iconic Head Coach

End of an Era: Steve Clarke Steps Down as Scotland's Iconic Head Coach

Global
2
Australia Doubles Down on Social Media Age Ban Enforcement

Australia Doubles Down on Social Media Age Ban Enforcement

Global
3
Steve Clarke Steps Down After Scotland's World Cup Elimination

Steve Clarke Steps Down After Scotland's World Cup Elimination

Global
4
Steve Clarke Steps Down After Historic Run as Scotland's Head Coach

Steve Clarke Steps Down After Historic Run as Scotland's Head Coach

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why the Next Global Crisis Could Begin Online Unless Digital Regulation Catches Up, OECD Warns

Melting Ice, Rising Risk: Why Glacier Hazards Need Urgent Global Attention

Can SDG Education Confront the Power Structures Behind Climate and Hunger?

Can Rural Policy Deliver the SDGs, or Just Promise Them?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026