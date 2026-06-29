High-Stakes Diplomacy: Trump's Envoys Head to Doha for Critical Iran Talks

Us President Donald Trumps Envoys Steve Witkoff And Jared Kushner Will Attend An Expected Meeting With Iran In Doha On Tuesday

President Donald Trump's envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, will attend a pivotal meeting with Iran in Doha, according to White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt.

'Special Envoy Witkoff and Jared Kushner are flying to Doha for high-level meetings this week as discussions on the memorandum of understanding continue,' Leavitt commented in a Fox News interview on Monday.

'In addition to those high-level talks, technical discussions will also take place,' she added, highlighting the multifaceted nature of the diplomatic engagement.