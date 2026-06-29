Ebola Outbreak Prompts Public Gathering Ban in Congo
The Democratic Republic of Congo has prohibited public gatherings in four provinces, including Kinshasa, due to a deadly Ebola outbreak. This ban coincides with an upcoming protest against constitutional reform, which opposition figures argue is politically motivated.
The Democratic Republic of Congo has imposed a ban on public gatherings in four provinces, including the capital city of Kinshasa, as it grapples with a severe Ebola outbreak. This measure aims to curb the spread of the virus and ensure public safety.
This limitation on gatherings coincides with a planned protest in Kinshasa, which opposes proposed constitutional reforms. Opposition leaders claim that the prohibition is an attempt to stifle political dissent and label it as politically motivated.
The move has sparked controversy, adding tension to the political landscape in the country as public health measures intersect with political activities.
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