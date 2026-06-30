Kingmaker Party Holds Power in New Caledonia's Political Future

New Caledonia's non-independence coalition emerged as the largest bloc in the legislature after provincial elections but did not secure a majority. The centrist L'Eveil oceanien holds a pivotal role in forming the next government, which will play a significant role in determining the territory's status discussions with France.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Caledonias Nonindependence Coalition Emerged As The Largest Bloc In The Legislature After The French Pacific Territorys Provincial Elections | Updated: 30-06-2026 09:13 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 09:13 IST
Kingmaker Party Holds Power in New Caledonia's Political Future
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New Caledonia's recent provincial elections have led to a significant outcome with the non-independence coalition emerging as the largest bloc in the legislature. However, the coalition fell short of an outright majority, leaving a pivotal role for the centrist Pacific party, L'Eveil oceanien, which has become the key player or 'kingmaker' in the formation of the future government.

The territory, situated about 1,500 km east of Australia, has a diverse population of approximately 270,000, with a significant representation from the Melanesian Kanaks and European-origin French inhabitants. The final election results showed Sonia Backes' loyalist alliance, Les Loyalistes-Le Rassemblement, holding 24 seats in the Congress, while the pro-independence bloc secured 26 seats.

L'Eveil oceanien, holding four crucial seats, is set to influence whether the next executive leans towards the loyalists or is shaped by a broader agreement. This decision is vital as the government formation under New Caledonia's proportional representation system will impact future negotiations with France regarding the territory’s status.

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