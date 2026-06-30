IMF Recommends Balanced Approach Amid Global Uncertainty

The International Monetary Fund Staff Have Concluded Their Visit To Sri Lanka

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) staff has wrapped up their recent visit to Sri Lanka, marking a significant step in the financial oversight process. The head of the IMF's Sri Lanka mission, Evan Papageorgiou, announced the conclusion on Tuesday.

Papageorgiou emphasized the need for a monetary policy that remains prudent, agile, and responsive to data in order to safeguard price stability. This recommendation comes amid heightened global uncertainty.

He further noted that restrictions related to the balance of payments should be gradually removed, highlighting the importance of a balanced approach to economic challenges.