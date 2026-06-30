Blaze Strikes Haldia Petrochemicals Plant: Fire Erupts at Key Refinery

A Fire At Indias Haldia Petrochemicals Plant Has Injured Several People

In a concerning incident, a blaze erupted at the Haldia Petrochemicals plant in West Bengal, India, leading to injuries among several individuals, according to the company's Tuesday statement.

The company assured stakeholders that the plant's operations remain unaffected despite the fire at a previously targeted naphtha storage area.

Local media coverage captured dramatic visuals of the smoke and flames rising from the refinery during the early hours, heightening public concern over the site's safety measures.