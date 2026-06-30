Blaze Strikes Haldia Petrochemicals Plant: Fire Erupts at Key Refinery

A fire broke out at the Haldia Petrochemicals plant in West Bengal, India, on Tuesday, injuring several individuals. The plant, targeted for theft of naphtha previously, remains operational despite the incident. Local media shared visuals of smoke and flames engulfing the refinery during the early hours.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Fire At Indias Haldia Petrochemicals Plant Has Injured Several People | Updated: 30-06-2026 10:47 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 10:47 IST
Blaze Strikes Haldia Petrochemicals Plant: Fire Erupts at Key Refinery
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a concerning incident, a blaze erupted at the Haldia Petrochemicals plant in West Bengal, India, leading to injuries among several individuals, according to the company's Tuesday statement.

The company assured stakeholders that the plant's operations remain unaffected despite the fire at a previously targeted naphtha storage area.

Local media coverage captured dramatic visuals of the smoke and flames rising from the refinery during the early hours, heightening public concern over the site's safety measures.

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