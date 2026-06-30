PM Modi's Strategic Vision: Boosting Governance and Economic Reforms

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to head a crucial session today with senior officials across central ministries. This high-profile meeting aims to tackle policy reforms and enhance the ease of doing business, spotlighting key areas for uplifting the nation's economic and governance frameworks.

The meeting, organized for 4:00 PM, represents Modi's second significant engagement with the bureaucracy in under two months, following his official trip to Seychelles on Monday. On May 21, he previously presided over a collaborative session of the Union Council of Ministers and Central Secretaries to carve out strategic roadmaps for achieving a developed India by 2047.

Highlighting speedy decision-making and efficient administrative processes, Prime Minister Modi urged ministries to trim unnecessary delays and enhance governance quality. He reaffirmed the government's commitment to 'Viksit Bharat 2047', signaling a long-term vision for comprehensive national development while advising underperforming ministries to rectify their strategies.