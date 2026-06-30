Karnataka BJP MLA Defends Electoral Roll Revision Amid Congress Criticism

Karnataka BJP MLA, Prabhu Chauhan, has called on the public to support the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, which commenced on Tuesday. In a media briefing, Chauhan criticized the Congress party for what he described as 'baseless allegations' against the integrity of the exercise.

During the address, he clarified that the SIR process, which began across the state on June 30, is crucial for updating and 'purifying' the voter lists. He assured that the procedure is managed by an independent body, urging citizens to cooperate with Booth Level Officers (BLOs) by providing complete household information.

Chauhan accused Congress of unnecessary opposition, claiming they express concern over the SIR's potential to expose voter list fraud. He underscored parallels with illegal immigration issues, suggesting that the revision would address similar concerns. The Election Commission of India has initiated Phase-III of SIR in 16 states, covering over 36 crore electors.