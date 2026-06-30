Prime Minister Keir Starmer Pledged On Tuesday To Spend An Extra Billion Billion To Modernise Britains Depleted Armed Forces In A Longdelayed Investment Plan That Is Designed To Prepare For The Wars Of The Future And Mark His Legacy In What Is Most Likely His Last Major Policy Announcement

Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced on Tuesday a significant £15 billion investment aimed at modernizing Britain's armed forces. This move marks a significant step in defense spending as the UK prepares for future military challenges.

Starmer's plan, unveiled in his final major policy statement, addresses previous criticisms over insufficient defense funding, although it still falls short of the £28 billion requested by defense chiefs. The investment represents a 5% increase in annual defense spending, eventually reaching £79 billion by 2029. The Prime Minister intends to present this plan at the upcoming NATO meeting in Ankara, highlighting the UK's commitment to increasing defense spending to 3.5% of GDP by 2035.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte endorsed the initiative, seeing it as a positive step towards fulfilling defense commitments. However, some critics argue the funding falls short. Former Royal Navy Commander Tom Sharpe described it as "cost-cutting by another name," rather than a comprehensive investment plan.