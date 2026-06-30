Starmer's Legacy: Britain's £15 Billion Defence Investment

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has introduced a transformative £15 billion Defence Investment Plan, marking his final major policy statement before stepping down. The plan aims to reinforce Britain's defence capabilities, with the goal of reaching 3.5% of GDP in defence spending by 2035.

Starmer's blueprint, set against a backdrop of intensifying global tensions, seeks to fortify Britain's armed forces with advanced weaponry, including drones and a hybrid Navy. It also promises enhanced nuclear deterrence and a next-generation stealth fighter jet. This significant investment is expected to boost jobs and growth in the UK.

Despite the ambitious roadmap, its late release raises concerns about execution and potential shifts in priorities under the expected new leadership of Andy Burnham. The plan's success will largely be judged on tangible results in employment and economic progress, according to GMB trade union's Matt Roberts.