Starmer's Legacy: Britain's £15 Billion Defence Investment

Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced a £15 billion boost in defence funding to enhance Britain's future warfare capabilities. The plan, presented as his legacy, aims to elevate defence spending to 3.5% of GDP by 2035 and includes investment in drones, a hybrid Navy, and nuclear deterrence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prime Minister Keir Starmer Unveiled On Tuesday His Longdelayed Defence Investment Plan | Updated: 30-06-2026 16:21 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 16:21 IST
Starmer's Legacy: Britain's £15 Billion Defence Investment

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has introduced a transformative £15 billion Defence Investment Plan, marking his final major policy statement before stepping down. The plan aims to reinforce Britain's defence capabilities, with the goal of reaching 3.5% of GDP in defence spending by 2035.

Starmer's blueprint, set against a backdrop of intensifying global tensions, seeks to fortify Britain's armed forces with advanced weaponry, including drones and a hybrid Navy. It also promises enhanced nuclear deterrence and a next-generation stealth fighter jet. This significant investment is expected to boost jobs and growth in the UK.

Despite the ambitious roadmap, its late release raises concerns about execution and potential shifts in priorities under the expected new leadership of Andy Burnham. The plan's success will largely be judged on tangible results in employment and economic progress, according to GMB trade union's Matt Roberts.

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