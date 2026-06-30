Deadly Strike: Glide Bombs Impact Zaporizhzhia
Russian glide bombs resulted in the deaths of two individuals in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine. The region's governor, Ivan Fedorov, reported on Telegram that Russian forces unleashed seven bombs over 90 minutes. The southeastern city has been a recurrent target amid ongoing military tensions.
Russian glide bombs claimed the lives of two people in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia on Tuesday, according to Regional Governor Ivan Fedorov.
Fedorov announced on the Telegram messaging app that Russian forces deployed seven bombs in a 90-minute time frame in the city. This area has frequently been a target for Russian attacks.