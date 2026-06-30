Deadly Strike: Glide Bombs Impact Zaporizhzhia

Russian Glide Bombs Killed Two People In The Southeastern Ukrainian City Of Zaporizhzhia On Tuesday

Russian glide bombs claimed the lives of two people in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia on Tuesday, according to Regional Governor Ivan Fedorov.

Fedorov announced on the Telegram messaging app that Russian forces deployed seven bombs in a 90-minute time frame in the city. This area has frequently been a target for Russian attacks.