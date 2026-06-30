Russian Forces Seize Key Settlements in Ukraine

Russian forces have gained control over Rivne and Lisne in the Zaporizhzhia region and Malynivka in the Donetsk region of Ukraine. This development was reported by the state news agency TASS, citing the Defense Ministry. The news has not yet been independently verified by Reuters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Russian Forces Have Taken Control Of The Settlements Of Rivne And Lisne In The Zaporizhzia Region Of Ukraine And Malynivka In The Donetsk Region | Updated: 30-06-2026 14:51 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 14:51 IST
Russian Forces Seize Key Settlements in Ukraine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

According to the Russian state news agency TASS, forces have taken control of the settlements of Rivne and Lisne in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region, as well as Malynivka in the Donetsk region. The source of this information is the Russian Defense Ministry.

As of now, Reuters has not independently verified these battlefield reports. The situation reflects ongoing tensions in the region amidst military activities.

This latest advancement illustrates the dynamic and volatile nature of the conflict, with implications that extend beyond the immediate area, affecting both regional stability and international relations.

TRENDING

1
Global Air Cargo Demand Climbs 6% Despite Regional Challenges

Global Air Cargo Demand Climbs 6% Despite Regional Challenges

Global
2
WHO Warns Air Pollution Gap Remains Wide Across the World

WHO Warns Air Pollution Gap Remains Wide Across the World

Global
3
Tensions Ease as U.S. and Iran Agree to Renew Talks Over the Strait of Hormuz

Tensions Ease as U.S. and Iran Agree to Renew Talks Over the Strait of Hormu...

Global
4
Tech Battles, Tragic Falls, and Tactical Shifts: Financial Times' Top Stories

Tech Battles, Tragic Falls, and Tactical Shifts: Financial Times' Top Storie...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Prosperity Without Inclusion Is a Mirage: Why the SDGs Must Move Together

Machines in the Field, Fewer Hands at Work: South Africa’s 4IR Farm Dilemma

AI in Healthcare Delivers Real Results, but WHO Says Better Policies Will Decide Its Global Success

Why the Next Global Crisis Could Begin Online Unless Digital Regulation Catches Up, OECD Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026