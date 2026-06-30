Russian Forces Have Taken Control Of The Settlements Of Rivne And Lisne In The Zaporizhzia Region Of Ukraine And Malynivka In The Donetsk Region

According to the Russian state news agency TASS, forces have taken control of the settlements of Rivne and Lisne in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region, as well as Malynivka in the Donetsk region. The source of this information is the Russian Defense Ministry.

As of now, Reuters has not independently verified these battlefield reports. The situation reflects ongoing tensions in the region amidst military activities.

This latest advancement illustrates the dynamic and volatile nature of the conflict, with implications that extend beyond the immediate area, affecting both regional stability and international relations.