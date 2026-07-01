Xi Jinping's Call to Strengthen Party Amid Changing Times

Chinas Ruling Communist Party Must Keep Pace With Changing Circumstances While Safeguarding The Advances It Has Made

In a speech marking the 105th anniversary of the Communist Party, President Xi Jinping stressed the importance of adapting to shifting global and domestic circumstances while maintaining the party's achievements.

Although Xi did not mention specific threats in his address at Beijing's Great Hall of the People, analysts note economic slowdown and demographic challenges as significant concerns confronting China. Xi stated that the country is navigating an era where opportunities and risks coexist, urging for better coordination to address them.

To cement the party’s authority, Xi has led a robust anti-corruption drive, sparing no level or rank, while urging for loyalty and discipline among party members. He emphasized the need to enforce a united grasp over China's social, political, and economic domains amid international challenges and internal reforms.