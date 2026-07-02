Ritabrata Banerjee Leads Trinamool Congress Faction Amidst Organisational Turmoil

West Bengal's Leader of the Opposition, Ritabrata Banerjee, has submitted changes to the Election Commission, claiming majority support within the Trinamool Congress. A 10-member delegation visited the ECI to discuss the ongoing leadership dispute after 58 MLAs broke away from Mamata Banerjee's faction post-election defeat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-07-2026 13:50 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 13:50 IST
Ritabrata Banerjee Leads Trinamool Congress Faction Amidst Organisational Turmoil
West Bengal LoP Ritabrata Banerjee (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a significant political move, West Bengal's Leader of the Opposition, Ritabrata Banerjee, asserted his faction's claims within the Trinamool Congress by submitting its organisational changes to the Election Commission of India (ECI). The submissions, made both in Kolkata and New Delhi, outline a new leadership structure for the party.

Banerjee, who has emerged as a key figure leading a breakaway group, expressed confidence in gaining recognition from the ECI, citing a two-thirds majority in his favor. This move comes after a delegate session on June 22 where the faction elected its own chairperson and National Working Committee.

Amidst a deepening crisis, the faction's visit to the ECI headquarters in New Delhi highlights the continued power struggle following the departure of 58 Trinamool Congress MLAs from Mamata Banerjee's leadership, an exodus that led to a split in party ranks after assembly election setbacks.

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