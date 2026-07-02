Turmoil Within TMC: Rebellion and Leadership Struggles

BJP leader Boora Narsaiah Goud discusses internal crises in the TMC, accusing it of authoritarian practices under Mamata Banerjee. A significant faction of TMC has broken away, challenging the leadership and forming a new committee, escalating rivalries over control and identity within the party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-07-2026 12:18 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 12:18 IST
Turmoil Within TMC: Rebellion and Leadership Struggles
BJP leader Boora Narsaiah Goud (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Boora Narsaiah Goud highlighted the escalating crisis within the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday. He accused the party of transforming into a repressive entity under West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her nephew's governance.

Goud alleged that TMC's leadership imposed restrictions on its members, resulting in a large-scale revolt. He claimed that suppressed leaders and legislators felt disenfranchised, driving over two-thirds of the party's MLAs and most MPs to break away, forming what they call the real TMC.

The turmoil escalated after a substantial fraction of TMC's 80 MLAs dissented following an electoral setback. This faction backed Ritabrata Banerjee as Leader of the Opposition, announced a 30-member National Working Committee, and began a struggle for the party's control. Meanwhile, official TMC operations continued, registering organizational changes with the Election Commission of India.

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