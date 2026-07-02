Syria's Cautious Stance on Lebanon: Weighing the Hezbollah Connection

Syria's foreign minister, Asaad al-Shibani, indicated openness to discussing cooperation with Hezbollah during his visit to Lebanon. Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, previously skeptical of rumors about Syrian involvement in Lebanon, stresses maintaining stability in the region without taking sides. The U.S., under President Trump, suggests Syria handle Hezbollah in efforts to avoid escalation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Syrias Foreign Minister Said During A Visit To Beirut On Thursday That Syria Was Open To Meeting The Iranbacked Lebanese Group Hezbollah If Interests Require It | Updated: 02-07-2026 15:10 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 15:10 IST
Syria's Cautious Stance on Lebanon: Weighing the Hezbollah Connection

Syria's foreign minister, Asaad al-Shibani, expressed potential openness to discussions with the Iran-backed Lebanese group, Hezbollah, if strategic interests align. This communication occurred during his recent visit to Beirut, where he met with key Lebanese politicians, including President Joseph Aoun and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.

President Ahmed al-Sharaa has consistently denied rumors of Syrian forces entering Lebanon, focusing on stabilizing Syria after years of conflict. He aims to navigate alliances with caution, particularly concerning Lebanon, where sectarian tensions could escalate.

The U.S., through President Donald Trump, has suggested that Syrian forces might effectively manage Hezbollah, potentially easing the conflict with Israel. However, fears of being drawn into broader regional conflicts temper Syrian enthusiasm for such intervention.

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