UAE Ramps Up Humanitarian Aid for Lebanon Amid Crisis

The United Arab Emirates, guided by President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is extending significant humanitarian aid to Lebanon, as communicated by the UAE Aid Agency. This move comes in light of the ongoing crisis in Lebanon, showcasing the UAE's dedication to its global humanitarian responsibilities.

Chairman of UAE Aid Agency, Tareq Ahmed Al Ameri, emphasized the UAE's pivotal role in providing immediate assistance to global crises and disasters, ensuring affected communities receive crucial support for recovery. Coordinated efforts with Lebanon's Higher Relief Council will facilitate the timely delivery of essential supplies such as food, medicine, and shelter to those in need.

Lebanon's Ambassador to the UAE, Tariq Hassan Munaymina, expressed gratitude for the UAE's continuous support and solidarity with Lebanon. He praised the UAE for aiding Lebanon's pursuit of peace, stability, and development, reinforcing the deep-rooted values of empathy and cooperation within Emirati society.