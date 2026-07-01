Lula Leads in Potential Brazil Presidential Run-Off, Poll Reveals

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is leading in a potential second-round run-off against opposition Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, according to a recent AtlasIntel/Bloomberg poll. Lula commands 48.8% of the vote, compared to 42.3% for Bolsonaro, reflecting a shift from an earlier tie in April.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva Would Win A Potential Secondround Runoff Vote In The October Presidential Elections Against Opposition Senator Flavio Bolsonaro | Updated: 01-07-2026 15:30 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 15:30 IST
Lula Leads in Potential Brazil Presidential Run-Off, Poll Reveals

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is poised to win a potential second-round run-off election against opposition Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, according to a new AtlasIntel/Bloomberg poll released Wednesday.

The poll indicates that Lula would secure 48.8% of the votes compared to 42.3% for Flavio Bolsonaro, son of former President Jair Bolsonaro. This is a significant change from April's survey, where both candidates were tied at 48%.

The survey, conducted between June 26 and 30 and involving 4,999 respondents, has a margin of error of one percentage point. It also reveals Lula's dominance in a first-round scenario, leading with 46.3% of the votes over Flavio Bolsonaro's 36.6%.

TRENDING

1
Global Air Cargo Demand Climbs 6% Despite Regional Challenges

Global Air Cargo Demand Climbs 6% Despite Regional Challenges

Global
2
WHO Warns Air Pollution Gap Remains Wide Across the World

WHO Warns Air Pollution Gap Remains Wide Across the World

Global
3
Trump's Urgent Call: Lower Gas Prices Now

Trump's Urgent Call: Lower Gas Prices Now

Global
4
EU-China Trade Talks: Seeking Tangible Outcomes by October

EU-China Trade Talks: Seeking Tangible Outcomes by October

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

How Climate Resilience Could Determine Latin America's Next Decade of Economic Growth

Can MENA Turn Hunger into Growth? World Bank Sees 5 Million Agrifood Jobs by 2050

The E-7 Carbon Crunch: Why Emerging Economies Must Rethink Money, Growth and Net Zero

Prosperity Without Inclusion Is a Mirage: Why the SDGs Must Move Together

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026