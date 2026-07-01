Lula Leads in Potential Brazil Presidential Run-Off, Poll Reveals

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva Would Win A Potential Secondround Runoff Vote In The October Presidential Elections Against Opposition Senator Flavio Bolsonaro

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is poised to win a potential second-round run-off election against opposition Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, according to a new AtlasIntel/Bloomberg poll released Wednesday.

The poll indicates that Lula would secure 48.8% of the votes compared to 42.3% for Flavio Bolsonaro, son of former President Jair Bolsonaro. This is a significant change from April's survey, where both candidates were tied at 48%.

The survey, conducted between June 26 and 30 and involving 4,999 respondents, has a margin of error of one percentage point. It also reveals Lula's dominance in a first-round scenario, leading with 46.3% of the votes over Flavio Bolsonaro's 36.6%.