Assam Outlines Ambitious Growth Path for Fisheries and Dairy Sectors

In a significant move to bolster Assam's fisheries and dairy industries, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held an extensive meeting with Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Rajiv Ranjan Singh in New Delhi. Their discussions centered on upgrading infrastructure and reinforcing the value chain to tap into Assam's vast fish and dairy potential.

During the meeting, CM Sarma emphasized the need to increase fish production and elevate the state's export capacity. He noted the positive exchange with Singh, stating, 'His expertise provided valuable insights.' The dialogue also highlighted potential strategies to solidify Assam as a major player in fish production and export.

On dairy development, both leaders examined ways to empower dairy cooperatives and enhance veterinary services, including the establishment of new facilities and improvement of cattle breeds. Union Minister Singh echoed the optimism around coordinated efforts, which are expected to boost opportunities for farmers and rural entrepreneurs.