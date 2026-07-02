Russia Escalates Pressure on Kyiv Amid Intensified Conflicts

Russia has announced it will continue to escalate pressure on Ukraine, following a large-scale strike on Kyiv that resulted in numerous casualties. The attack, which involved 74 missiles and 496 drones, targeted military facilities. Tensions between the two nations have heightened as both sides intensify their attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Russia Said On Thursday It Would Keep Increasing Pressure On Ukraine | Updated: 02-07-2026 15:27 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 15:27 IST
Russia Escalates Pressure on Kyiv Amid Intensified Conflicts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia announced on Thursday its intention to escalate pressure on Ukraine following a major overnight assault on Kyiv that claimed the lives of at least 17 individuals and injured many more.

During the strike, Russia reportedly launched 74 missiles and 496 drones, destroying numerous residential buildings. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated the attacks were directed exclusively at military or quasi-military targets. He also mentioned President Vladimir Putin had been briefed by military leader Valery Gerasimov about the 'massive retaliatory strike' against Kyiv and other locations.

As this five-year war continues, Russia has increased missile and drone attacks, particularly on Kyiv, while Ukraine amplifies its efforts on Russian energy infrastructures, causing significant damage and fuel shortages. With the European Union considering more sanctions, Peskov emphasized Russia's determination in its campaign, amid differing opinions within Russia on the best approach to ensure its security.

TRENDING

1
Crypto Fortunes: Trump Family's Digital Wealth Surge

Crypto Fortunes: Trump Family's Digital Wealth Surge

Global
2
Anthropic Gains Green Light for AI Models: U.S. Lifts Export Controls

Anthropic Gains Green Light for AI Models: U.S. Lifts Export Controls

Global
3
U.S. Military Strengthens Ties Amid Venezuelan Crisis

U.S. Military Strengthens Ties Amid Venezuelan Crisis

Global
4
Anthropic's AI Exports Resumed Amid Security Concerns

Anthropic's AI Exports Resumed Amid Security Concerns

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Investment Needs More Than Tax Breaks: OECD Maps a Better Growth Strategy for Latin America

Why AI Readiness, Not AI Adoption Alone, Will Shape the Future of Public Investment Success

Why Extreme Heat Could Become Southeast Asia's Costliest Development Crisis, According to ADB

How Climate Resilience Could Determine Latin America's Next Decade of Economic Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026