Russia Said On Thursday It Would Keep Increasing Pressure On Ukraine

Russia announced on Thursday its intention to escalate pressure on Ukraine following a major overnight assault on Kyiv that claimed the lives of at least 17 individuals and injured many more.

During the strike, Russia reportedly launched 74 missiles and 496 drones, destroying numerous residential buildings. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated the attacks were directed exclusively at military or quasi-military targets. He also mentioned President Vladimir Putin had been briefed by military leader Valery Gerasimov about the 'massive retaliatory strike' against Kyiv and other locations.

As this five-year war continues, Russia has increased missile and drone attacks, particularly on Kyiv, while Ukraine amplifies its efforts on Russian energy infrastructures, causing significant damage and fuel shortages. With the European Union considering more sanctions, Peskov emphasized Russia's determination in its campaign, amid differing opinions within Russia on the best approach to ensure its security.