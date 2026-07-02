Canada's Energy Strategy: Balancing Oil Ban and LNG Expansion
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced a commitment to maintain the federal ban on oil tankers on the north coast, in partnership with British Columbia. Carney also revealed plans to accelerate LNG projects, aiming to triple production over the next decade, reflecting a balanced approach to energy policy.
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney declared on Thursday that his government has reached an agreement with the province of British Columbia to uphold the federal ban on oil tankers along the north coast.
Speaking further, Carney emphasized that his administration is preparing to fast-track the development of new LNG projects. This move is part of a broader strategy to triple the production of LNG within the next ten years, a plan that positions Canada as a significant player in the global natural gas market.
The strategy showcases Canada’s dual approach to energy policy, balancing environmental concerns with economic growth through strategic infrastructure projects.