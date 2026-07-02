Canada's Energy Strategy: Balancing Oil Ban and LNG Expansion

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney Said On Thursday A Government Agreement With The Province Of British Columbia Would Commit To Maintaining The Federal Ban On Oil Tankers In The North Coast Carney Said His Government Would Also Accelerate Building New Lng Projects To Triple Lng Production In The Next Decade

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney declared on Thursday that his government has reached an agreement with the province of British Columbia to uphold the federal ban on oil tankers along the north coast.

Speaking further, Carney emphasized that his administration is preparing to fast-track the development of new LNG projects. This move is part of a broader strategy to triple the production of LNG within the next ten years, a plan that positions Canada as a significant player in the global natural gas market.

The strategy showcases Canada’s dual approach to energy policy, balancing environmental concerns with economic growth through strategic infrastructure projects.