India-Japan Forge Stronger Ties for Economic and Security Cooperation

Japan's PM Takaichi visits India to strengthen ties with PM Modi, focusing on strategic cooperation and economic growth. Key areas include maritime security, technology, clean energy, and artificial intelligence. The partnership aims for a safe, sustainable, and innovative AI ecosystem, with 129 new MoUs signed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-07-2026 22:59 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 22:59 IST
India-Japan Forge Stronger Ties for Economic and Security Cooperation
Japan's Press Secretary Toshihiro Kitamura (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi made her inaugural visit to India, marking an important step in the bilateral ties between the two countries. Meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the discussions centered around enhancing strategic and economic partnerships, reflecting mutual ambitions for growth and security.

Highlighting the priorities, Japan's Press Secretary Toshihiro Kitamura emphasized India's status as a pivotal partner in achieving peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. The two leaders are committed to strengthening the partnership, focusing on key sectors, including maritime security and technological advancements.

In a landmark move, the countries have identified critical areas for cooperation, notably semiconductors, ICT, critical minerals, clean energy, and pharmaceuticals. With the signing of 129 Memorandums of Understanding, the partnership between India and Japan is poised to drive innovation and economic resilience.

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