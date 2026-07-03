Turmoil in South Korean Football: Controversy Surrounds World Cup Exit

South Koreas Exit From The World Cup In The Group Stage Has Been Followed By The Countrys President Demanding An Investigation

South Korea's football arena is in disarray following the national team's early exit from the World Cup. The fallout has seen President Lee Jae Myung demand an inquiry, while national team coach Hong Myung-bo has resigned amid an uproar from fans calling for a revamp of the Korea Football Association (KFA).

The team, considered a 'golden generation' by local media, opened their campaign with a win against the Czech Republic but subsequently lost to Mexico and South Africa. The latter defeat was particularly contentious, as coach Hong faced criticism for his decision-making, including leaving star player Son Heung-min out of the starting lineup.

The controversy is not limited to on-field performance. Allegations of improper processes in appointing Hong and his predecessor Juergen Klinsmann have been raised. The sports ministry and a parliamentary committee are examining these concerns, heightening calls for transparency and reform within the KFA.