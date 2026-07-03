South Korea Expands Diplomatic Horizons at NATO Summit

President Lee Jae Myung of South Korea is set to participate in a NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, from July 7-8. The summit intends to strengthen defense industry alliances with NATO members, a key strategic move shared by Seoul's national security advisor, Wi Sung-lac, during a press briefing.

During his visit, Lee will engage in discussions with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and join a group summit that includes leaders from Indo-Pacific nations such as Japan, New Zealand, and Australia. Additionally, Lee is slated to attend a NATO defense industry forum where he will deliver an address highlighting South Korea's defense aims.

After Turkey, Lee will proceed to Mongolia for an official visit starting July 9, where he will meet with Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa. The leaders will discuss critical minerals and regional stability, emphasizing collaborative efforts for peace on the Korean Peninsula.