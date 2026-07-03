NATO Leaders Ready to Reaffirm Collective Defense in Ankara

Nato Leaders Including Us President Donald Trump Are Set To Affirm An Ironclad Commitment To Collective Defence Under The Alliances Article Pact At A Summit In Ankara Next Week

NATO leaders, with U.S. President Donald Trump among them, are set to confirmed their unwavering commitment to collective defense under Article 5 at an upcoming summit in Ankara, according to a text approved by ambassadors and seen by Reuters.

The summit will also include discussions on a significant aid package, as the alliance plans to pledge 70 billion euros in military assistance to Ukraine for 2026, with the ambition of maintaining similar support levels for 2027.

The declaration detailing these pledges still requires final approval from the leaders when they meet at the summit, according to sources.