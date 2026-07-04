Blocking the Rise: Massive Protests Against the Far-Right AfD in Germany
Thousands demonstrated in Erfurt against the far-right AfD party as it holds its annual conference. Protesters from unions, civil societies, and left-wing groups blocked roads to the conference site, opposing the party's policies. Recent polls show AfD leading, especially in the eastern regions of Germany.
Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of Erfurt, Germany, on Saturday, protesting against the far-right AfD party. The protests coincided with the AfD's annual conference, which comes ahead of crucial regional elections.
The demonstration brought together unions, civil society groups, and left-wing parties. Protesters physically blocked roads leading to the convention center, challenging the AfD's growing political influence. Around 15,000 people participated, with police maintaining a significant presence.
Formed over a decade ago, the AfD now leads in opinion polls over Chancellor Friedrich Merz's conservatives. Despite accusations of promoting racism and endangering democratic values, the party maintains its popularity, particularly in eastern Germany.