Blocking the Rise: Massive Protests Against the Far-Right AfD in Germany

Thousands Of Opponents Of Germanys Farright Afd Took To The Streets Of Erfurt On Saturday And Blocked Roads To The Partys Annual Conference Ahead Of Regional Elections That Could See It Take Power At State Level For The First Time Protesters From Unions

Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of Erfurt, Germany, on Saturday, protesting against the far-right AfD party. The protests coincided with the AfD's annual conference, which comes ahead of crucial regional elections.

The demonstration brought together unions, civil society groups, and left-wing parties. Protesters physically blocked roads leading to the convention center, challenging the AfD's growing political influence. Around 15,000 people participated, with police maintaining a significant presence.

Formed over a decade ago, the AfD now leads in opinion polls over Chancellor Friedrich Merz's conservatives. Despite accusations of promoting racism and endangering democratic values, the party maintains its popularity, particularly in eastern Germany.