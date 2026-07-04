MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Criticizes BJP's Alleged Arrogance in Maharashtra

In a fierce critique, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray accused the Bharatiya Janata Party's central command of growing arrogant due to their hold on power. He extended this criticism to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, claiming that this arrogance is also affecting the state's politics under Fadnavis's leadership.

In a social media statement addressed to Fadnavis, Thackeray urged action against a BJP legislator and officials accused of laughing over recent tragic deaths in Mumbai. He expressed disappointment over Fadnavis's silence, which he believes emboldens such insensitivity and sets unfortunate precedents in Maharashtra politics.

Thackeray highlighted previous leaders' swift action against missteps, drawing contrasts with the present administration. Simultaneously, the Shiv Sena (UBT) also alleged civic negligence and corruption relating to the deaths and demanded repercussions for BJP leaders, emphasizing the urgency for accountability amidst adverse weather conditions in Mumbai.