Escalating Tensions: Major Ukrainian Drone Strikes Hit St Petersburg

St Petersburg and its surrounding regions in Russia are reeling from significant Ukrainian drone attacks that have targeted essential oil infrastructure, heightening fuel shortages in the country. Russian authorities, however, report no casualties. The strikes reflect Ukraine's intensified efforts against Russian energy resources, further straining the regional fuel supply.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Russias Second City Of St Petersburg And The Surrounding Region Came Under A Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Overnight On Saturday | Updated: 04-07-2026 19:35 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 19:35 IST
Escalating Tensions: Major Ukrainian Drone Strikes Hit St Petersburg

Russia's metropolis of St Petersburg faces escalating tensions as it endures a major Ukrainian drone assault, targeting crucial oil infrastructure. Authorities confirm the strikes but assure that no casualties have been reported. The attacks compound the ongoing fuel scarcity in Russia and reflect a broader strategy by Ukraine.

Governor Alexander Drozdenko of the Leningrad region corroborated that the Vysotsk port, essential for oil and gas handling, was among the targets. While confirming the downing of 72 drones, he noted only minor damage and withheld specifics about disruptions at the port.

Amid these developments, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasized the strategic impact of the attacks designed to disrupt Russian revenue streams. Meanwhile, long queues at fuel stations across the Leningrad region signify the growing energy crisis exacerbated by these strikes.

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