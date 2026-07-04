Russias Second City Of St Petersburg And The Surrounding Region Came Under A Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Overnight On Saturday

Russia's metropolis of St Petersburg faces escalating tensions as it endures a major Ukrainian drone assault, targeting crucial oil infrastructure. Authorities confirm the strikes but assure that no casualties have been reported. The attacks compound the ongoing fuel scarcity in Russia and reflect a broader strategy by Ukraine.

Governor Alexander Drozdenko of the Leningrad region corroborated that the Vysotsk port, essential for oil and gas handling, was among the targets. While confirming the downing of 72 drones, he noted only minor damage and withheld specifics about disruptions at the port.

Amid these developments, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasized the strategic impact of the attacks designed to disrupt Russian revenue streams. Meanwhile, long queues at fuel stations across the Leningrad region signify the growing energy crisis exacerbated by these strikes.