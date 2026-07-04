Russian Forces Capture Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

Russias Defence Ministry Said On Saturday That Its Forces Have Taken Four Villages In Ukraines Eastern Kharkiv Region

Russia's Defence Ministry reported on Saturday that its forces have gained control over four villages in Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv region and an additional village in the neighboring Donetsk region.

According to the daily briefing, Russian troops have seized Shyikivka, Novyi Myr, Cherneshchyna, and Druzhelyubivka in the Kharkiv region, along with Vasylivka in the Donetsk region.

These battlefield reports have not yet been independently verified by Reuters.