Russian Forces Capture Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

Russia's Defence Ministry announced the capture of four villages in Ukraine's Kharkiv region and one in the Donetsk region. The villages taken under control are Shyikivka, Novyi Myr, Cherneshchyna, and Druzhelyubivka in Kharkiv, alongside Vasylivka in Donetsk. These developments remain unverified by independent sources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Russias Defence Ministry Said On Saturday That Its Forces Have Taken Four Villages In Ukraines Eastern Kharkiv Region | Updated: 04-07-2026 19:35 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 19:35 IST
Russian Forces Capture Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine
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Russia's Defence Ministry reported on Saturday that its forces have gained control over four villages in Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv region and an additional village in the neighboring Donetsk region.

According to the daily briefing, Russian troops have seized Shyikivka, Novyi Myr, Cherneshchyna, and Druzhelyubivka in the Kharkiv region, along with Vasylivka in the Donetsk region.

These battlefield reports have not yet been independently verified by Reuters.

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