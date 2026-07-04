Trump and Netanyahu: A Strategic White House Meeting in the Making
In a recent interview, former U.S. President Donald Trump disclosed that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu requested a meeting at the White House. This meeting could potentially occur next week, following the upcoming NATO summit in Turkey, signaling significant diplomatic engagements between the two nations.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump revealed in an interview with Axios that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has requested a meeting at the White House.
The meeting, which underscores the diplomatic rapport between the U.S. and Israel, could be scheduled shortly after the NATO summit in Turkey next week.
This development highlights a potential strategic dialogue, as both leaders might discuss pressing international issues and further strengthen bilateral relations.
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