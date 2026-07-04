Trump and Netanyahu: A Strategic White House Meeting in the Making

Us President Donald Trump Said In An Interview With Axios On Saturday That Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Had Asked Him For A Meeting At The White House

Former U.S. President Donald Trump revealed in an interview with Axios that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has requested a meeting at the White House.

The meeting, which underscores the diplomatic rapport between the U.S. and Israel, could be scheduled shortly after the NATO summit in Turkey next week.

This development highlights a potential strategic dialogue, as both leaders might discuss pressing international issues and further strengthen bilateral relations.