Trump and Netanyahu: A Strategic White House Meeting in the Making

In a recent interview, former U.S. President Donald Trump disclosed that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu requested a meeting at the White House. This meeting could potentially occur next week, following the upcoming NATO summit in Turkey, signaling significant diplomatic engagements between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Us President Donald Trump Said In An Interview With Axios On Saturday That Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Had Asked Him For A Meeting At The White House | Updated: 04-07-2026 22:30 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 22:30 IST
Trump and Netanyahu: A Strategic White House Meeting in the Making
Donald Trump

Former U.S. President Donald Trump revealed in an interview with Axios that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has requested a meeting at the White House.

The meeting, which underscores the diplomatic rapport between the U.S. and Israel, could be scheduled shortly after the NATO summit in Turkey next week.

This development highlights a potential strategic dialogue, as both leaders might discuss pressing international issues and further strengthen bilateral relations.

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