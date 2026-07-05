A Love Story in the Arena: Swift and Kelce's Secret Garden Wedding

Megastars Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce tied the knot in a surprise, star-studded ceremony held at New York City's Madison Square Garden. The event, adorned with a unique garden setting, featured personalized vows and a performance by Stevie Nicks. Guests included A-list celebrities like Selena Gomez and Tom Hanks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Groom Wore A White Tuxedo | Updated: 05-07-2026 01:21 IST | Created: 05-07-2026 01:21 IST
A Love Story in the Arena: Swift and Kelce's Secret Garden Wedding
wedding

In a surprise wedding event shrouded in secrecy, pop icon Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce exchanged vows at New York City's Madison Square Garden. The ceremony unfolded in an unusual garden setting within the iconic sports venue, with only close friends and a roster of A-list celebrities in attendance.

The couple, who wrote their own vows for the intimate ceremony, chose renowned designer Christian Dior for their attire, though few details were released. The setting, reportedly mobilized into a secret garden atmosphere, left guests like George Stephanopoulos remarking on its surprising intimacy despite the venue's size.

With over 1,000 invitations sent, notable attendees such as Selena Gomez, Tom Hanks, and Stevie Nicks, who performed at the event, highlighted the high-profile guest list. Despite the grandeur and tight security, the wedding mirrored any close-knit celebration with personal touches from the couple's past, resonating heartfelt simplicity amidst stardom.

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