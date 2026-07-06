Judicial Showdown: Netanyahu's Government Challenges Supreme Court Ruling

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government is challenging a Supreme Court decision about a media regulator, reviving judicial tensions that shook Israel before the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack. This clash arises as the country prepares for national elections expected later this month.

On Sunday, the government declared the June 17 Supreme Court ruling, which pertained to the Second Authority for Television and Radio, as judicial overreach. Justice Minister Yariv Levin and Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi stated the ruling would not be respected, echoing previous efforts to limit Supreme Court powers that sparked widespread protests.

This defiance is seen by critics as undermining Israel's legal framework and democracy, potentially leading to chaos as the executive challenges the judiciary. As elections near, Netanyahu's coalition uses judiciary and media narratives to garner support, while Netanyahu, facing corruption trials, frames his legal battles as politically motivated.