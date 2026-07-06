Controversy Erupts as Madhya Pradesh Reconstitutes Waqf Board with Non-Muslim Members

Controversy has erupted in Madhya Pradesh as the state government proceeds with reconstituting its Waqf Board to include non-Muslim members, making it the first state in India to take such a step. The decision, which has drawn sharp criticism from Congress MLA Arif Masood, comes while the matter is still under judicial examination by the Supreme Court.

Masood, who also represents the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), argues that the inclusion of non-Muslim members is not only premature but also unjust as it disregards ongoing deliberations in the Supreme Court. The case is pivotal, focusing on whether individuals from other communities should have representation in the Waqf Board—a matter currently pending before the court.

Despite the lack of a stay order from the court, which was influenced by the Attorney General's assurances to make necessary amendments, the Madhya Pradesh government's swift action has raised eyebrows. The new 10-member board includes two Hindu experts, amidst criticisms of the process and accusations of procedural violations by political stakeholders.