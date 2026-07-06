China's Pacific Missile Test-Firing: A Bold Signal to NATO

The Testfiring By China Of A Missile From A Nuclearpowered Submarine Into The Pacific On Monday Sends A Message To Nato

China's test-firing of a missile from a nuclear-powered submarine into the Pacific Ocean has raised concerns among NATO members. The Secretary General, Mark Rutte, highlighted the event at a NATO leaders' summit in Ankara, underscoring the need for vigilance.

Rutte urged alliance members to acknowledge the geopolitical implications of China's actions. He emphasized that the missile launch is an unambiguous message to NATO, reminding them of the complex power dynamics at play in the global arena.

Further complicating matters is China's ongoing support for Russia, which Rutte described as a 'key enabler' in the conflict with Ukraine. This multifaceted geopolitical scenario requires careful consideration and a strategic response from NATO, Rutte asserted.