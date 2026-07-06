Dutch Trade Mission to China Amid Semiconductor Tensions

Dutch Trade Minister Sjoerd Sjoerdsma Begins A Threeday Trade Mission To China On Tuesday Set Against The Backdrop Of Tensions Over Semiconductor Companies Nexperia And Asml The Dutch Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Said On Monday That Sjoerdsma Would Visit Beijing And Shanghai Over July With A Business Delegation Representing Dutch Companies Active In The Logistics

Dutch Trade Minister Sjoerd Sjoerdsma has commenced a three-day trade mission to China amidst rising tensions pertaining to semiconductor firms Nexperia and ASML. Sjoerdsma’s itinerary includes meetings in Beijing and Shanghai, alongside a delegation of 17 prominent Dutch companies from various sectors.

The mission marks a critical step in bolstering bilateral trade relations, which have faced challenges due to recent geopolitical dynamics. Discussions with Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao aim to address pivotal economic concerns and fortify the Netherlands-China partnership.

Significantly, the trip also underscores ongoing disputes surrounding China's influence in the European tech sector, with Nexperia's governance and ASML’s strategic importance taking center stage. Coordination on international export controls remains a contentious issue, as Sjoerdsma advocates for more equitable regulations impacting the semiconductor industry.