Diplomacy on Silicon: Dutch Minister's Strategic Trade Mission to China

Dutch Trade Minister Sjoerd Sjoerdsma Begins A Threeday Trade Mission To China On Tuesday Set Against The Backdrop Of Tensions Over Semiconductor Companies Nexperia And Asml The Dutch Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Said On Monday That Sjoerdsma Would Visit Beijing And Shanghai Over July With A Business Delegation Representing Dutch Companies Active In The Logistics

In a pivotal diplomatic move, Dutch Trade Minister Sjoerd Sjoerdsma embarks on a crucial three-day trade mission to China, commencing Tuesday. This visit comes at a time of heightened tensions surrounding key semiconductor companies, Nexperia and ASML.

Accompanied by a business delegation of 17 Dutch companies, Sjoerdsma's itinerary includes strategic talks in Beijing and Shanghai, marking the first ministerial-led trade mission to China since 2018. The visit is designed to strengthen trade ties and address sensitive economic issues with Chinese officials.

A key highlight of the mission is the discussion on export controls and their international impact, particularly concerning the semiconductor industry. This trip underscores the Netherlands' stance on coordinated global policies rather than unilateral measures affecting Dutch firms in the tech sector.